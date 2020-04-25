UVA’s Bryce Hall falls to fifth round, taken by New York Jets

Injury concerns dropped Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall from the late first round all the way to the fifth, where the New York Jets got a steal with the 158th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Hall would have been a projected first-round pick if he would have left UVA after his junor season in advance of the 2019 draft, but he decided to return for his senior season.

A broken leg in his sixth game, in a 17-9 loss at Miami, put him on the sidelines for the remainder of Virginia’s 2019 season, and put him behind the 8-ball when the spring evaluation period was closed down due to COVID-19.

Hall, a second-team All-American in 2018, didn’t allow a single catch on 52 press coverage snaps in 2019, and according to Pro Football Focus, he had forced an incompletion on 24.8 percent of targets since 2017, the second-highest rate in college football over that span.

As a junior in 2018, Hall led the nation with 22 breakups and was tied for No. 1 in the nation with 24 passes defended.

Hall earned first-team All-ACC accolades in 2018 and was a second-team All-American by the prestigious Walter Camp Foundation and Football Writers Association of America.

Story by Chris Graham

