UVA’s Brian Delaney named to the 2020 Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List

Virginia senior placekicker Brian Delaney been named to the preseason Lou Groza Award Watch List.

The Lou Goza Award has been presented to the College Placekicker of the Year since 1992.

Delaney (Chantilly, Va.) broke the UVA single-season record in 2019 for points kicking (110), which also ranked No. 13 in the nation and No. 3 in the ACC. His 52 PATs also broke a single-season UVA record and ranked No. 2 in the ACC. Overall, Delaney’s 110 points in 2019 ranked No. 3 on the UVA single-season scoring list.

Semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award will be announced Nov. 5, 2020, while the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 24, 2020. The winner of the 2020 Lou Groza Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 10.

The 29th Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl Committee, recognizes the three finalists during an early week celebration in Palm Beach County, culminating with a gala awards banquet at the Palm Beach’s Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 7, 2020, prior to joining ESPN in Atlanta.

The award is named in honor of one of the all-time great kickers in football history, Lou Groza. Groza played 21 seasons for the Cleveland Browns setting numerous franchise records, including most games played, most points scored, and an amazing 107 consecutive games in which he scored a point. Groza was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1974.

The Lou Groza Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Visit www.NCFAA.org to learn more.

Information from Virginia Athletics

