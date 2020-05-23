UVA’s Amy Appelt Slade to be inducted into National Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Virginia women’s lacrosse standout Amy Appelt Slade has been named one of eight inductees for the Class of 2020 for the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

Appelt joins Rob Bordley, Roy Condon, John Desko, Ericka Leslie, Lisa Griswold Lindley, Laura Harmon Schuman, and Joe Seivold as 2020 inductees.

The newest members will be officially inducted in a ceremony on Saturday, October 17, at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley, Md.

Slade will be inducted as a truly great player. She was a three-time All-American at the University of Virginia, earning first team honors in both 2004 and 2005, and second team honors in 2003. Slade was also the ACC’s rookie of the year in 2002. A native of Garden City, N.Y., Slade enjoyed a breakthrough junior season at Virginia, scoring a school-record 90 goals and 121 points while helping the Cavaliers win both the 2004 ACC title and the NCAA national championship. In addition to being named the ACC’s player of the year and the national attacker of the year, she was also winner of the 2004 Tewaaraton Trophy as the nation’s most outstanding collegiate player.

Slade completed her UVA career with school records for career goals (258) and points (373) and finished second in career assists (115). At the time, her goals and points totals were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the NCAA Division I record books. She also set an NCAA record by scoring a goal in 66 straight games. Slade was a member of the U.S. National Team Program from 2003-2011, serving as an alternate on the 2005 World Cup Team. She has been previously inducted into the US Lacrosse Long Island Metro Chapter Hall of Fame (2015) and the US Lacrosse Charlottesville Chapter Hall of Fame (2016).

The National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, a program of US Lacrosse, was established in 1957 to honor men and women who by their deeds as players, coaches, officials and/or contributors, and by the example of their lives, personify the great contribution of lacrosse to our way of life.

The goal of the men’s and women’s selection committees is to select the absolute best of the best, within the context of an individual’s era of participation. A ballot committee develops the list of annual nominees, while a 21-member voting committee finalizes the selections.

The voting group is comprised of current Hall of Fame members, current or former U.S. National Team players and coaches, elite level high school or college coaches, elite members of the officiating community, and individuals that have contributed to the growth of the sport on a national or international level.

Information from Virginia Athletics

Comments