UVA’s Ammar Alhaqbani to play in Davis Cup this week

UVA men’s tennis senior Ammar Alhaqbani will be competing for Saudi Arabi in Davis Cup ties being played Sept. 11-14 in Amman, Jordan.

Jordan will host the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group IV event in Amman. The hosts will be joined by Pacific Oceania, Oman, Jordan, UAE, Cambodia, Mongolia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Bangladesh, Guam, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The round-robin ties will be played Wednesday to Friday, Sept. 11-3, with the play-off ties will be played on Saturday, Sept. 14. Two nations will advance to the World Group III Play-offs in 2020. Those two nations will face the winners of the promotional play-offs.

Saudi Arabia will be in Pool A alongside Pacific Oceania and Bangladesh.

This is Alhaqbani’s fourth time representing Saudi Arabia in Davis Cup play (2014, 2017-18). He holds a 12-2 record in singles and a 3-3 mark in doubles.

