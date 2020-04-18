UVA Wrestling’s Aiello, Mueller named first-team All-America

Jay Aiello and Jack Mueller have been named first-team All-America selections by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

It is the third time Mueller has earned an All-America distinction, making him the third three-time All-American in UVA program history, joining Chris Henrich and Nick Sulzer.

Mueller finished the year with a 13-1 record after taking a runner-up finish at the ACC Championships at 125 pounds. The senior claimed the championship at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in the fall as he raced through the regular-season without a loss. He spent the entirety of the season ranked No. 2 in the national rankings at 125 pounds and was seeded fourth at the NCAA Championships before the season was cancelled.

Mueller only lost two matches in his final two seasons with the Cavaliers, posting a 33-2 mark as a junior and a senior.

Aiello, a redshirt junior, claimed the ACC Championship at 197 pounds and posted a 27-4 record this season. He finished second at the prestigious Midlands Championships with a run that included a win over second-ranked Jacob Warner of Iowa in the semifinals. He also placed eighth at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.

Aiello went 5-0 in ACC duals for the second consecutive season and was a perfect 14-0 in dual matches overall. He was seeded seventh for the NCAA Championships at 197 pounds before the season was cancelled. He was also named to the All-ACC Wrestling Academic Team earlier this week.

Information from Virginia Athletics

