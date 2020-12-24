UVA Wrestling announces truncated spring 2021 schedule

The Virginia wrestling team will compete in six duals and a tournament as part of the 2021 season.

The Cavaliers will open the season at the Appalachian State Individual Quad (Jan. 2) and follow that up with a home dual against Gardner-Webb (Jan. 9).

Virginia will then move into the ACC dual season that will feature five dual matches. The Cavaliers will host NC State (Jan. 15), Pittsburgh (Jan. 29) and Duke (Feb. 5). Virginia is set to travel to compete at Virginia Tech (Jan. 22) and North Carolina (Feb. 13).

The ACC Championships are scheduled the be hosted by NC State on Feb. 28 in Raleigh, N.C., while the NCAA Championships are set for March 18-20 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

