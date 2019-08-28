UVA Wrestling announces 2019-2020 schedule

Published Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, 1:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The UVA wrestling program has announced its 2019-2020 schedule, a slate that features five home dates. The schedule includes duals against five teams that finished in the Top 25 at the NCAA Championships a year ago.

The Cavaliers will host six dual meets across five home dates, while traveling to compete in three road duals. Virginia will also wrestle neutral-site duals as part of the Journeymen Duals and the Virginia Duals.

“As always , we try to put together a schedule that exposes our guys to tough challenges and great competition,” said Virginia head coach Steve Garland. “With tournaments like the Cliff Keen and the Midlands, and heading to a new tournament in the Keystone Classic at Penn, we not only accomplished that goal but have added variety as well. When you factor in the balance of a Big Ten Team in Maryland right off the bat, a team that is always nationally ranked in Arizona State and then the Virginia Duals, I think our guys will face tough teams but see different styles. Our ACC run to end the season is always crazy. Our guys should be ready for the post-season with this schedule.”

The Virginia home schedule begins with the Cavalier Duals (Nov. 2) against Maryland and Southern Virginia. It also includes home dates with Chattanooga (Jan. 17), VMI (Jan. 18), Virginia Tech (Jan. 31) and North Carolina (Feb. 21).

In road duals, the Cavaliers will face Arizona State and LIU at the Journeymen Duals (Nov. 9), NC State (Jan. 24), Pittsburgh (Feb. 8) and Duke (Feb. 14). Virginia will also compete at the Virginia Duals (Jan. 10-11) in Hampton, Va.

In addition to the dual slate, Virginia will also compete at several tournaments throughout the season, including the Keystone Classic (Nov. 24), the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational (Dec. 6-7) and the Midlands Championships (Dec. 29-30).

Pittsburgh will host the ACC Championships (March 7) and the NCAA Championships will be held at U.S. Bank Arena in Minneapolis (March 19-21).

2019-20 UVA Wrestling Schedule

Nov. 2 CAVALIER DUALS Noon (Maryland, Southern Virginia)

Nov. 9 at Journeymen Duals (Albany, N.Y.) 10 a.m./12 p.m. (vs. Arizona State, LIU)

Nov. 24 at Keystone Classic (Philadelphia, Pa.) All Day

Dec. 6-7 at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational (Las Vegas, Nev.) All Day

Dec. 29-30 at Midlands Championships (Evanston, Ill.) All Day

Jan. 10-11 at Virginia Duals (Hampton, Va.) All Day (Teams TBA)

Jan. 17 CHATTANOOGA 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 VMI 1 p.m.

Jan. 24 at NC State* 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 VIRGINIA TECH* 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 at Pittsburgh* 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 at Duke* 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 NORTH CAROLINA* 7 p.m.

March 7 ACC Championships (Pittsburgh, Pa.) All Day

March 19-21 at NCAA Championships (Minneapolis, Minn.) All Day

* Denotes ACC Dual

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.