UVA Women’s Tennis announces spring 2021 schedule

Published Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, 6:09 am

Virginia Women’s Tennis is scheduled to play seven home matches against ACC opponents and a pair of home matches against non-conference foes in the spring season.

The schedule, released this week, also has the Cavaliers playing on the road at the UNC Invitational, the ITA Kickoff Weekend and matches at six ACC opponents.

Virginia opens the season at the UNC Invitational (Jan. 16-17) and then travels to Ohio State for the ITA Kickoff Weekend (Jan. 23-24) where they will face Tennessee in the opening round. Also competing in the four-team regional for the ITA Kickoff Weekend are host Ohio State and Washington. The winner of the four-team regional will advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at Oklahoma State (Feb. 5-8).

Following the Kickoff Weekend, Virginia will return home to host VCU (Jan. 28) and South Carolina (Jan. 30).

The ACC slate consists of 13 matches, including seven home matches against Duke (Feb. 19), North Carolina (Feb. 21), Louisville (Mar. 6), Notre Dame (Mar. 7), Virginia Tech (Mar. 13), Clemson (Mar. 20) and Georgia Tech (Mar. 21).

The Cavaliers will go on the road in ACC play to face Boston College (Feb. 26), Syracuse (Feb. 28), Florida State (Apr. 2), Miami (Apr. 4), Wake Forest (Apr. 9) and NC State (Apr. 11).

The ACC Championships will be held at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College in Rome, Ga., from April 21-25.

The NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship will begin with regional action at sites the weekend of May 7-9. Super Regional play for the final 16 remaining teams will be held at eight sites on either May 15 or 16.

The team finals, featuring eight teams, begin on May 20 at the USTA National Tennis Center in Orlando. The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships will take place in Orlando after the conclusion of the team championship.

