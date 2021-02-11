UVA Women’s Soccer: Six games on spring 2021 schedule

UVA announced a six-game spring slate that features a road exhibition against the North Carolina Courage of the NWSL.

The Cavaliers (8-3-1) will host George Mason (Feb. 28) to open the spring schedule before hitting the road to play matches at VCU (March 6), at Old Dominion (March 14), the exhibition against the Courage (March 27) and at West Virginia (April 3).

Virginia will close the spring schedule at home against West Virginia the following week (April 10).

The NCAA Championships, normally played each fall, will be held this spring with selections announced on April 18. The field will consist of 48 teams this season instead of the usual 64 with early round sites and formats to be announced.

The College Cup will be held May 13-17 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

Team Notes

Virginia played 12 games in the fall that count toward NCAA Tournament selection, posting an 8-3-1 record.

The Cavaliers advanced to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament and are currently ranked No. 10 in the polls.

Midfielder Lia Godfrey (Fleming Island, Fla.) was named the ACC Freshman of the Year by the league’s coaches.

Virginia went 5-2-1 in ACC action to finish third in the final conference standings.

Five players earned All-ACC honors with junior forward Alexa Spaanstra (Brighton, Mich.) named to the first team. Godfrey joined junior forward Rebecca Jarrett (Washington Township, N.J.) and sophomore forward Diana Ordoñez (Prosper, Texas) on the second team. Both Godfrey and defender Samar Guidry (Plano, Texas) were named to the ACC All-Freshman team.

