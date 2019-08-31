UVA Women’s Soccer shuts out ECU in 4-0 win

For the third straight match the Cavaliers posted a shutout on the way to victory as No. 6 UVA (3-0-0) defeated East Carolina (0-1-1) by a score of 4-0 at Klöckner Stadium on Friday.

Meghan McCool (Glenside, Pa.) hit the first goal of the match for the Cavaliers, while Diana Ordonez (Prosper, Texas) tallied a brace and Anna Sumpter (Charlottesville, Va.) capped the scoring on the way to the victory. It marks the third straight match for both McCool and Ordonez to find the net.

Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.) moved into sole possession of fourth all-time at UVA for shutouts with her 18th clean sheet of her career. She also is now tied for seventh all-time in goalkeeper wins with 30 for her career.

Virginia will return to action on Sunday afternoon, hosting No. 12 West Virginia at 2 p.m. The match will be broadcast on ACC Network.

“It was a good win tonight against a well-organized East Carolina team,” said Virginia head coach Steve Swanson. “We did some good things at times, but we still need to be more consistent with our decisions based on where the space is in the game.”

Virginia got on the board in the 21st minute when McCool struck true from point-blank range off a service from Rebecca Jarrett (Washington Township, N.J.). After bringing the ball toward the end line down the far right side of the box, Jarrett sent in the cross that was tipped by the Pirate keeper. McCool knocked it in off the deflection for the 1-0 lead.

That lead would hold at the break as the Virginia defense limited the Pirates to only one shot in the first half.

The Cavaliers doubled the lead in the 48th minute when Taryn Torres (Frisco, Texas) connected with Ordonez on a corner. Torres served the ball to Ordonez at the top of the six where the freshman headed it in to the right of the keeper for the 2-0 Virginia lead.

Ordonez struck again in the 78th minute as Alissa Gorzak (Naperville, Ill.) kept a play alive in the box for the Cavaliers. Following a service from Ashlynn Serepca (Cornelius, N.C.), Gorzak attempted a one-touch pass to Ordonez at the center of the six. The pass was blocked by an East Carolina player, but Gorzak got the ball back immediately and successfully tapped it to Ordonez who slipped it in past the keeper to the lower left corner of the goal.

Two minutes later, Virginia pushed the lead out to four goals as Sumpter found the net. Cam Lexow (Abington, Pa.) skipped the ball into Sumpter in the center of the box and the junior drilled it past the keeper who had come off her line for the 4-0 lead.

The Sumpter goal capped the scoring for the Cavaliers who picked up the third straight shutout of the season.

