UVA Women’s Soccer releases 2020 fall schedule

Virginia will play an 11-match women’s soccer schedule against ACC competition with eight matches counting in the conference standings.

Home matches include games against Virginia Tech (Sept. 12), Pittsburgh (Oct. 1), Miami (Oct. 4), Louisville (Oct. 15) and Florida State (Oct. 18). Road matches will be at Duke (Sept. 17), Clemson (Sept. 20), Virginia Tech (Sept. 25), North Carolina (Oct. 8), Boston College (Oct. 29) and Syracuse (Nov. 1).

The two matches against Virginia Tech and the road contest at North Carolina are designated as non-conference games.

The ACC is set to host an eight-team conference tournament this season at WakeMed Park in Cary, N.C. Quarterfinal rounds are set to begin November 10 with semifinals played on November 13 and the championship match on November 15.

Broadcast schedules and additional coverage will be announced by the ACC at a later date.

The current guidelines for sports venues provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the “Forward Virginia” plan (announced June 18), allow for the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons.

Due to health and safety considerations in addition to the current guidelines for sports venues, attendance at UVA home matches at Klöckner Stadium will be limited to family of student-athletes and each team’s coaching staff until further notice. Should the Commonwealth of Virginia adjust the protocols for spectator attendance, the UVA athletics department will announce new capacity guidelines and other protocols to attend events.

2020 UVA Women’s Soccer Schedule

September

12 VIRGINIA TECH 6 p.m.

17 at Duke* 7 p.m.

20 at Clemson* 1 p.m.

25 at Virginia Tech 6 p.m.

October

1 PITTSBURGH* 7 p.m.

4 MIAMI* 2 p.m.

8 at North Carolina 7 p.m.

15 LOUISVILLE* 7 p.m.

18 FLORIDA STATE* 2 p.m.

29 at Boston College* 7 p.m.

November

1 at Syracuse* 1 p.m.

10 at ACC Quarterfinals1 TBD

13 at ACC Semifinals1 TBD

15 at ACC Championship1 TBD

* Denotes match designated as an ACC match conference standings

1 Denotes matches to be played at WakeMed Park in Cary, N.C.

