UVA women’s soccer alums to hold watch party for broadcast of 2013 match with Notre Dame

The 2013 regular-season women’s soccer match between No. 1 Virginia and No. 5 Notre Dame is set to stream on the ACC Facebook page and Twitter account on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

The broadcast is part of the “Wahoo Wednesdays” series of classic Virginia game re-airs.

Former UVA players will participate in a live watch party that will be broadcast as part of the stream on the ACC Facebook page. Players scheduled to participate in the watch party include Morgan Brian, Danielle Colaprico, Morgan Stearns and Annie Steinlage.

The Cavaliers and the Irish battled back and forth throughout regulation, with the Irish responding to each goal scored by the home team. With the match knotted at the end of regulation and playing through a torrential downpour, the contest went into a second overtime period before Colaprico would connect with Brian for the golden goal that would keep the Cavaliers atop the rankings and undefeated and untied on the season.

Fans can view the Facebook Live stream starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. on www.facebook.com/theACC and the live stream on Twitter on www.twitter.com/theACC.

