UVA women’s hoops game at Syracuse postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The Virginia women’s basketball game at Syracuse scheduled to be played on Thursday has been postponed.

Virginia women’s basketball program remains in COVID protocols following the announcement of positive tests. The program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

