UVA Women’s Golf: ‘Hoos advance to NCAA Championships with fourth-place finish at Auburn Regional

The No. 17 UVA women’s golf team punched its ticket to the NCAA Championships thanks to a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Auburn Regional site.

The Cavaliers shot 6-over 294 during Wednesday’s final round for a three-day total of 9-over 873. No. 6 Vanderbilt won the 18-team regional at 4-under 860.

The top six teams from four regional championship fill the 24 spots that comprise the field for the national championship tournament. Joining UVA in the NCAA Championship field from the Auburn Regional are No. 6 Vanderbilt (-4/860), No. 11 Florida State (-1/863), No. 3 Duke (+4/868), No. 13 Auburn (+10/874) and No. 42 Tennessee (+12/876).

The NCAA Championships are scheduled for May 17-22 at The Blessings Golf Course in Fayetteville, Ark. Virginia is making its 11th appearance at the NCAA Championship in the 16-year history of the program.

Senior Anna Redding (Concord, N.C.) led the Cavaliers during the final round, shooting 4-under 68. After struggling during Tuesday’s round at the Saugahatchee Country Club with a score of 4-over 76, Redding opened her round with a birdie, and collected five more during the day to move up to eighth-place overall. She finished the tournament at 1-under 215.

Sophomore Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.), who shot 68 during the second round, posted a final round score of 4-over 76 and finished in 23rd place at 4-over 220. Senior Katharine Patrick (Houston, Texas) was one shot behind her in 28th place. She shot 75 on Wednesday along with classmate Morgan Gonzales (Chandler, Ariz.). Gonzales ended in 41st place while freshman Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) was 51st at 225. She carded a final round score of 77.

