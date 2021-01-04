UVA Women’s Golf announces spring 2021 schedule

The UVA women’s golf team has announced its 2021 schedule, a six-event slate highlighted by the program’s first home tournament since the program’s inaugural season in 2003.

UVA opens its 2021 slate at the UCF Challenge on Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. The team returns to Florida for the Moon Golf Invitational in Viera on Feb. 14-16. The Cavaliers will also compete at the Palmetto Spring Invitational on Feb. 21-22 in Kiawah Island, S.C.

Virginia plays a pair of tournaments in March: the Valspar Augusta Invitational on March 13-14 and the Clemson Invitational on March 26-28.

Virginia will host Charlotte, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Richmond Wake Forest and Virginia Tech for the Cavalier Match Play event April 6-7 at Birdwood Golf Course in the final regular season tournament of the spring.

The 2021 ACC Championships are set for Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., on April 15-18.

NCAA Regional play is set for May 10-12 at four different sites and the NCAA Championships will take place May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“We always aim to put together a strong, diverse schedule for our student-athletes,” said UVA head coach Ria Scott. “We want to expose them to different styles of golf and the top teams in the nation.

“With COVID-19 restricting many teams travel footprints, we are fortunate that we have access to such strong events and competitors in our region.”

Virginia, which did not complete its 2020 spring schedule after the NCAA canceled spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns eight veterans from last year’s team and welcomes two freshmen for the 2021 campaign.

At the time the season was suspended, freshman Virginia Bossi led UVA with a 73.00 stroke average while sophomore Riley Smyth was second at 73.50. Smyth posted three top-10 finishes during the season, highlighted by a third-place finish at the Windy City Collegiate.

2021 Virginia Women’s Golf Schedule

Jan. 31-Feb. 2 UCF Challenge Orlando, Fla,

Feb. 14-16 Moon Golf Invitational Viera, Fla.

Feb. 21-22 Palmetto Spring Invitational Kiawah Island, S.C.

March 13-14 Valspar Augusta Invitational Augusta, Ga.

March 26-28 Clemson Invitational Lake Keowee, S.C.

April 6-7 Cavalier Match Play Charlottesville, Va.

April 15-18 ACC Championships Greensboro, N.C.

May 10-12 NCAA Regional TBD

May 21-26 NCAA Championships Scottsdale, Ariz.

