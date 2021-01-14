UVA women’s basketball cancels remainder of 2020-2021 season
Continued injury issues and an accumulation of missed games due to COVID-19 protocols finally forced the hand of Virginia Athletics with respect to the 2020-2021 UVA women’s basketball season.
The program announced today that the team will not complete the season.
A release from the athletics department noted the six games lost to date due to COVID-19 protocols. A rash of injuries had also left the team with a depleted roster impacting the ability to safely practice and compete.
The team had not played since a 69-51 loss on Dec. 13 at Florida State.
It will finish the 2020-2021 season with an 0-5 record.
“The decision to end our season mid-stream comes with great difficulty. As difficult as it is to end our season in this manner, it is a necessary one,” coach Tina Thompson said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be the number one priority. We will continue to focus on their overall well-being and prepare to resume competition in the fall.”