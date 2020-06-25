UVA women’s basketball adds seven-player class, including two transfers

Published Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020, 11:41 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

UVA women’s basketball coach Tina Thompson has added a 2020-2021 recruiting class including five freshmen and a grad transfer.

“We are so very excited about the 2020 first-year class as well as our other newcomers,” Thompson said. “We have managed to nab a group full of personality, drive, intellect and rooted in work. The addition of this bunch and their abilities will aid us in our efforts to continue moving in a positive direction in regards to our program’s growth.”

The grad transfer is Charlottesville native Emily Maupin, a 6’3” forward who is technically transferring from Liberty, but never played there after sitting out the 2019-2020 season there following a two-year stint at Elon.

At Elon, Maupin, a Covenant School alum, was a third-team All-CAA selection as a sophomore, after a season in which she averaged 11.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

“Emily is a hometown girl that’s excited to be back home,” Thompson said. “She has experience at the college level and a skill set that will be a good addition to our team. We are happy that Em decided to come back home.”

The incoming class also includes Florida State transfer London Clarkson, who will have to sit out the 2020-2021 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

She will then have three years of eligibility at UVA.

The 6’2” forward played in 25 games at FSU in 2019-2020, averaging 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game.

“We welcome London’s big personality and competitive spirit with open arms,” Thompson said. “She is so excited about joining this team. Her experience will be invaluable to our young crop. She possesses a toughness that is unmatched and does it all with a smile.”

The incoming freshman class includes 6’1” forward Deja Bristol, a 2020 McDonald’s All-America nominee and high-school teammate of current Cavalier Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, another 2020 McDonald’s All-America nominee, 6’3” forward Nycerra Minni, 6-foot guard Kaydan Lawson, the younger sister of current Cavalier Dani Lawson, and Aaliyah Pitts, a 6-foot guard who was the Virginia 6A State Player of the Year at Woodbridge High School in 2018-2019.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments