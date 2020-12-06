UVA withstands record-setting day from BC backup QB, wins 43-32

Boston College backup quarterback Dennis Grosel threw for 520 yards and four TDs, which mattered not much, as Virginia led by double digits for much of the second half on its way to a 43-32 win.

Grosel, starting for injured starter Phil Jurkovec, was also picked off three times, twice in the red zone, and Virginia (5-4, 4-4 ACC) took advantage of those miscues, and also had a big day from its quarterback, Brennan Armstrong.

The redshirt sophomore threw for 287 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 130 yards and another score, a 60-yard run early in the third quarter that broke open a close game.

That one made it 27-17 ‘Hoos. A short Brian Delaney field goal pushed it to 30-17 later in the third, and then a Wayne Taulapapa 1-yard run pushed it to a three-score game a minute and a half into the fourth.

Grosel racked up 189 yards through the air in the fourth as BC (6-5, 5-5 ACC) tried to throw its way back into it.

A 15-yard TD pass to Zay Flowers and a subsequent two-point conversion got Boston College back to 36-25 with 6:19 to go.

Keytaon Thompson, UVA’s Swiss army knife, combination backup QB/tailback/wideout/tight end, took a wildcat snap 43 yards for the clinching TD 1:47 later.

Thompson had 86 yards and two TDs on the ground and a seven-yard catch.

He would have sold popcorn and sodas in between series if not for COVID-19 public health restrictions.

A late TD pass from Grosel to Jehlani Galloway put more stats in the books for BC.

Story by Chris Graham

