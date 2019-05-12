UVA wins 2018-2019 Commonwealth Clash (asterisk)

The Virginia athletics program clinched the 2018-19 Commonwealth Clash between UVA and Virginia Tech on Saturday thanks to a higher finish by the Cavalier women’s team at the 2019 ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

The football team: still hasn’t beaten Tech since 2003.

UVA finished third at the tracj & field event, while the Hokies were fourth. By winning the point at stake in the all-sports competition’s scoring system, UVA raised its Clash points total to 11.5 this year, the amount needed to secure the trophy.

Following today’s men’s and women’s ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, UVA leads the Clash standings 11.5 to 9.5. There is still one point to be contested in the Clash. That takes place next weekend when the Hoos and Hokies face off in a three-game baseball series to wrap up the regular season for both teams.

The Commonwealth Clash is a head-to-head points-based competition within the 22 varsity sports in which Virginia and Virginia Tech compete against each other. The Commonwealth Clash is sponsored by Virginia529, the official college savings plan of Virginia and Virginia Tech athletics.

This year UVA picked up Clash points in the sports of men’s soccer (.5) men’s cross country, volleyball (.5), women’s basketball (.5), men’s basketball, women’s swimming and diving, women’s tennis, men’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse and women’s outdoor track and field.

UVA previously won the Commonwealth Clash in 2015 and 2016. The teams tied in 2017, but Virginia Tech was awarded the trophy based on a tiebreaker of winning more ACC titles than UVA.

Virginia Tech’s only outright win in the five-year history of the Clash was last year.

Repeat: football.

Sigh.

The Commonwealth Clash does not include field hockey, rowing, men’s and women’s squash and men’s lacrosse during the 2018–2019 season because only University of Virginia sponsors those varsity sports.

