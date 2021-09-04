UVA-William & Mary: TV and streaming info, preview, live coverage
Virginia opens its 2021 football season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against William & Mary.
Game Coverage
Saturday’s game will air live on ACC Regional Sports Networks and locally in Virginia on MASN2. A complete list of affiliates carrying the game can be found here. The matchup will be available on the ESPN App/ESPN.com and is subject to blackout.
The contest can be heard on Virginia Sports Radio Networks around the Commonwealth and live on VirginiaSports.com. A list of stations can be found here. Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.
Preview
- Mendenhall looking for clean game from team in opener
Bronco Mendenhall doesn’t like uncertainties going into a game, but that’s a given going into Week 1 any year, much less this year.
- What UVA football fans need to know about William & Mary
“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” welcomes Dave Johnson from TribeAthletics.com to learn more about William & Mary football ahead of the season opener on Saturday night.
- Anthony Johnson excited at chance to make UVA debut
Anthony Johnson got a lot of fluff from coaches when he put his name in the transfer portal. What got him to decide on Virginia was Bronco Mendenhall telling him some things he maybe didn’t want to hear.
- Mendenhall counting on fans to recreate home-field advantage
Whatever we get in terms of the thousands that are expected for the 2021 season opener Saturday night could very well be culture shock if you’re not ready for it.
- Game Notes: UVA opens 2021 football season at home vs. W&M
Virginia football will begin its 2021 campaign on Saturday against William and Mary at Scott Stadium.
- Nick Grant back for sixth season to take care of ‘unfinished business’
Nick Grant was on the field a lot in 2020, out of necessity, as Virginia struggled with numerous injuries in the secondary.
Live Coverage
AFP editor Chris Graham will provide commentary and analysis live in-game. Click refresh to get the latest.