UVA wideout Olamide Zaccheaus left off Biletnikoff Award semifinalists list

Published Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 9:52 am

Olamide ZaccheausUVA wideout Olamide Zaccheaus is a bit of a surprise omission, to me, anyway, from the list of 11 semifinalists for the 2018 Biletnikoff Award, announced today by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation.

There were no ACC receivers among the list of semifinalists, which is even more a surprise.

Full disclosure: I’m a first-year Biletnikoff Award voter this year.

Zaccheaus is second in the ACC with 67 catches, third in the conference in receiving yards with 807, fourth in receiving yards per game (80.7 yards per game).

So, yeah, he was one of my vote-getters.

2018 Biletnikoff Award semifinalists

JJ Arcega-Whiteside Stanford
A.J. Brown Ole Miss
Marquise Brown Oklahoma
N’Keal Harry Arizona State
Andy Isabella Massachusetts
Jerry Jeudy Alabama
Rondale Moore Purdue
David Sills V West Virginia
John Ursua Hawaii
Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State
Antoine Wesley Texas Tech

The 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 6, 2018, on The Home Depot College Football Awards presented by Gildan to be broadcast 7:00 – 9:00pm (EST) on ESPN. College and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff will announce the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner on the show.

Story by Chris Graham

