UVA wideout Olamide Zaccheaus left off Biletnikoff Award semifinalists list
UVA wideout Olamide Zaccheaus is a bit of a surprise omission, to me, anyway, from the list of 11 semifinalists for the 2018 Biletnikoff Award, announced today by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation.
There were no ACC receivers among the list of semifinalists, which is even more a surprise.
Full disclosure: I’m a first-year Biletnikoff Award voter this year.
Zaccheaus is second in the ACC with 67 catches, third in the conference in receiving yards with 807, fourth in receiving yards per game (80.7 yards per game).
So, yeah, he was one of my vote-getters.
2018 Biletnikoff Award semifinalists
|JJ Arcega-Whiteside
|Stanford
|A.J. Brown
|Ole Miss
|Marquise Brown
|Oklahoma
|N’Keal Harry
|Arizona State
|Andy Isabella
|Massachusetts
|Jerry Jeudy
|Alabama
|Rondale Moore
|Purdue
|David Sills V
|West Virginia
|John Ursua
|Hawaii
|Tylan Wallace
|Oklahoma State
|Antoine Wesley
|Texas Tech
The 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 6, 2018, on The Home Depot College Football Awards presented by Gildan to be broadcast 7:00 – 9:00pm (EST) on ESPN. College and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff will announce the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner on the show.