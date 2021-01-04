UVA-Wake Forest game on: Bennett acknowledges team won’t be at full strength

The UVA-Wake Forest basketball game scheduled for Wednesday is on, as coach Tony Bennett confirmed for media on Monday that the team was able to have limited practices Sunday and Monday.

Virginia’s game with Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday had to be postponed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Subsequent contact tracing forced the game to be scuttled, but UVA (5-2, 1-0 ACC) was able to have practice sessions the past two days with players who were not deemed to have been close contacts of the staff member who was positive.

Bennett acknowledged Monday that the team would likely not be at full strength for the game with Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC).

“As of right now, we’ll have enough,” Bennett said. “We’ll have enough to play. We’ll miss a few guys. It’s more staffing and some players. If everything stays the way it is, we’ll be good to go. Not at full strength, of course.”

Story by Chris Graham

