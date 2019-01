UVA vs. Duke: Free live broadcast at The Paramount Theater

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Paramount Theater welcomes the community to cheer on the ‘Hoos with a free live broadcast of the heavyweight matchup between UVA and Duke on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Concessions will be available throughout the game. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday, January 15 beginning at 10:00AM until 2:00PM.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google