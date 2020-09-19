UVA volleyball sweeps The Citadel in 2020 season opener

The UVA volleyball team rallied from an early first-set deficit on its way to a sweep of The Citadel Friday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

Senior Sarah Billiard led Virginia (1-0) with nine kills, while fellow senior Christine Jarman added seven kills to the win. Freshman libero Madison Morey turned in an impressive 20-dig performance in her collegiate debut.

The Citadel (0-3) was led offensively by Mellanie King with 13 kills. Libero Kenzie Kellerman racked up 14 digs for the Bulldogs in the loss.

“When we scheduled this match, the team lit up,” said head coach Aaron Smith. “Our approach to the season is to take advantage of every day in the gym practice-wise and certainly every opportunity to play a match – it’s an opportunity we do not take lightly. To get out here tonight on a short turnaround in terms of scheduling, the match was really beneficial for the team, and it’s going to prepare us for these upcoming eight matches.”

SET 1: Virginia 25-20

A slow start landed the Cavaliers in a 12-5 hole to open the match as The Citadel hit .500 in the opening points. King scored seven times in the opening set for the Bulldogs, powering the early lead.

A pair of 5-0 Virginia runs, the latter powered by two kills and a block from Billiard, staked the Cavaliers to a 17-14 advantage. UVA never looked back, taking a 25-20 win on Simone Dominique’s (San Marino, Calif.) third kill of the frame.

SET 2: Virginia 25-21

Once again, the Citadel gained the early edge and controlled the set through the first 15 points. Trailing 18-16, Virginia used a 3-0 run, capped by a block from Jayna Francis (Virginia Beach, Va.) and Mattison Matthews (Charleston, S.C.), to take a narrow lead.

The Citadel drew even again at 21-21 before Virginia ran off the final four points of the set to take a 2-0 lead.

SET 3: Virginia 25-23

The third set followed the same script as The Citadel took an early advantage. Four kills from de Jesus helped the Bulldogs maintain their advantage deep into the frame at 21-18.

After trading points, Virginia went on a 3-0 run thanks to back-to-back aces from Maddie Boylston (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) to tie the set at 22. The two teams then traded a point to reach 23-all before Virginia used back-to-back blocks to close out the match. Matthews and Dominique rejected the first before Matthews paired with Francis for the final point.

Information from Virginia Athletics

