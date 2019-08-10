UVA Volleyball: Sarah Billiard tabbed Preseason All-ACC

UVA Volleyball junior Sarah Billiard (Matthews, N.C.) was named to the Preseason All-ACC Volleyball Team. The 18-member team was voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Billiard is the first Cavalier to earn the preseason recognition since 2016 when Haley Kole was named Preseason All-ACC. In 2018, Billiard led Virginia with a career-high 368 kills. She averaged 3.44 kills per set to finish 11th in the ACC.

As part of her team-leading season, Billiard recorded 20 or more kills on three different occasions. She set a career-high with 25 kills in a win over George Mason while hitting .417 in the match. It was one of six matches in which Billiard recorded double-digit kills and hit better than .400. She hit a career-best .500 in Virginia’s sweep at North Carolina, racking up 12 kills in the match.

Billiard is a two-time All-ACC Academic Volleyball team member and was a member of the 2017 ACC All-Freshman team. She and the Cavaliers open fall camp on Saturday (Aug. 10) in preparation for the 2019 season which begins on Aug. 30 against Furman in the Cavalier Classic.

