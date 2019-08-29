UVA Volleyball opens 2019 with Cavalier Classic

Published Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, 2:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA Volleyball begins its 2019 season by hosting the Cavalier Classic on Friday (Aug. 30) and Saturday (Aug. 31) in Memorial Gymnasium. The Cavaliers welcome Coastal Carolina, Furman and Loyola (Md.) for the two-day tournament.

Virginia will play once on Friday and twice on Saturday. The Cavaliers open the year by facing Furman at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night. UVA will then play Loyola at 10 a.m. and Coastal Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to all Virginia volleyball home matches is free in 2019.

Weekend Schedule

Friday, Aug. 30

10 a.m. – Loyola vs. Furman

3:30 p.m. – Coastal Carolina vs. Loyola

6:30 p.m. – Virginia vs. Furman

Saturday, Aug. 31

10 a.m. – Virginia vs. Loyola

12:30 p.m. – Furman vs. Coastal Carolina

6:30 p.m. – Virignia vs. Coastal Carolina

Watch on ACCNX

All three Virginia matches will air on ACCNX this weekend. Fans whose TV provider carries the ACC Network can login to WatchESPN with their provider credentials to watch the matches.

Promotions

Friday night is Cavman’s Crew Night at Memorial Gym. Saturday’s nightcap against Coastal Carolina is designated as Military Appreciation Night.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.