UVA Volleyball: ‘Hoos power past Virginia Tech in four sets

In the first meeting of the season series, Virginia (9-6, 1-1 ACC) bested rival Virginia Tech (7-7, 0-1 ACC) 28-26, 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, in the Commonwealth Clash presented by Virginia529 on Friday night in Memorial Gymnasium.

In front of a capacity crowd of 1,089 fans, the Cavaliers piled up 13 aces to upend the Hokies. The 13 aces are the most for Virginia since 2015 and the fourth most all-time in a four-set match. Seniors Jelena Novakovic (Belgrade, Serbia) and Kelsey Miller (Crestwood, Ky.) each racked up five aces. The total marked a career high for Miller.

Offensively, four Cavaliers finished the match with double-digit kills. Freshman Mattison Matthews (Charleston, S.C.) led the way with a career-high 12 terminations. Novakovic and junior Sarah Billiard (Matthews, N.C.) each floored 11 kills while rookie Jayna Francis added 10.

Marisa Cerchio led the Hokies with a match-high 15 kills.