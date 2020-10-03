UVA volleyball drops first of two to Duke in straight sets

Published Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, 9:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia (1-1, 0-1 ACC) dropped a 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 decision to #14 Duke (3-0, 3-0 ACC) in the Cavaliers’ ACC opener in Memorial Gymnasium on Friday.

Redshirt sophomore Grace Turner led the Cavaliers with 12 kills and nine digs in her return to the court. Turner made her first appearance since suffering a season-ending injury in the second match of the 2019 season.

Senior Alex Spencer led the match with 17 digs.

Payton Schwantz and Gracie Johnson led Duke with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Both hit over .400 in the match to drive the Blue Devil attack to a .319 performance as a team.

“You know, I thought that we did some good things,” head coach Aaron Smith said. “I told the team after the match there was fight all the way through the third set. You could see it in their eyes they wanted to compete… Fortunately, we get another chance at them tomorrow and we’ll tweak a few things, kind of evaluate if there’s something we want to change and we’ll be ready tomorrow.”

Virginia and Duke meet again Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. on ACCNX.

Information from Virginia Athletics

Related

Comments