UVA, Virginia Tech set for huge weekend ACC baseball series
Virginia will be on the road for a three-game series at No. 22 Virginia Tech beginning Friday at Atlantic Union Park.
The entire series between the ‘Hoos (20-19, 11-16 ACC) and the Hokies (22-15, 15-12 ACC) will be broadcast live on ACC Network beginning with Friday’s opener at 7 p.m.
ACC Network is available through participating TV providers. For more information on how to get ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com.
Links for broadcasts and in-game live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia baseball official twitter account (@UVABaseball) for in-game updates.
Probable Starters
Friday, 7 p.m.
- Virginia: LHP Andrew Abbott (4-5, 3.86 ERA, 60.2 IP, 22 BB, 91 SO)
- Virginia Tech: LHP Peyton Alford (1-3, 4.80 ERA, 45.0 IP, 29 BB, 66 SO)
Saturday, 7 p.m.
- Virginia: RHP Mike Vasil (6-3, 3.51 ERA, 56.1 IP, 8 BB, 55 SO)
- Virginia Tech: RHP Anthony Simonelli (4-1, 5.08 ERA, 39.0 IP, 21 BB, 43 SO)
Sunday, 6 p.m.
- Virginia: LHP Nate Savino (1-2, 4.10 ERA, 26.1 IP, 8 BB, 16 SO)
- Virginia Tech: TBA