UVA-Virginia Tech set for Dec. 12: Yeah, you knew that already

From the Captain Obvious Department: the ACC announced today that the UVA-Virginia Tech football game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

The game had originally been set for this coming Saturday night, before Virginia Tech had to bow out due to issues with positive COVID-19 tests among its team.

The only date that would have worked was Dec. 12, given that UVA has already used up its two built-in bye weeks.

The only thing that could have delayed us five days from getting confirmation on Dec. 12 is that maybe the ACC was trying to get other schools on the teams’ schedules to move things around, and that said effort would have obviously been unsuccessful.

Either case, Dec. 12 it is.

UVA opens next week with Duke at home. Virginia Tech opens at home next week with N.C. State.

Story by Chris Graham

