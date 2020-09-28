UVA, Virginia Tech get noon kickoffs on Oct. 10

UVA’s home game with NC State on Saturday, Oct. 10, will kick off at noon, as will the Virginia Tech-UNC game scheduled for that day.

The UVA-NC State game will air on the ACC Network. Tech-Carolina will be on ABC.

ACC: Oct. 9-10

Friday, October 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. on ESPN (as previously announced)

Saturday, October 10

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, noon on ABC

NC State at Virginia, noon on ACC Network

Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m. on ACC RSN

Pitt at Boston College, 4 p.m. on ACC Network

Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

