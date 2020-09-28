UVA, Virginia Tech get noon kickoffs on Oct. 10
UVA’s home game with NC State on Saturday, Oct. 10, will kick off at noon, as will the Virginia Tech-UNC game scheduled for that day.
The UVA-NC State game will air on the ACC Network. Tech-Carolina will be on ABC.
ACC: Oct. 9-10
Friday, October 9
- Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. on ESPN (as previously announced)
Saturday, October 10
- Virginia Tech at North Carolina, noon on ABC
- NC State at Virginia, noon on ACC Network
- Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m. on ACC RSN
- Pitt at Boston College, 4 p.m. on ACC Network
- Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m. on ABC
- Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on NBC