UVA, Univision partner to provide employees access to higher ed, workforce development

The University of Virginia and Univision have announced a new employee development partnership to help the company expand employee access to higher education and further develop their workforce.

Through the partnership, eligible Univision employees can use their annual company-funded tuition reimbursement benefit to attend UVA Edge, an innovative, one-year, online program designed for working adults without college degrees or those who already hold a degree and are interested in expanding their career skills.

UVA Edge students learn in-demand digital and professional skills needed for long-term career success, while earning 20 college credits from the University of Virginia. Students take a total of six classes over the course of 12 months focused on developing important areas such as data analysis, people management, and digital marketing and entertainment.

“It is incredibly exciting to partner with a global leader like Univision,” said Alex Hernandez, dean of UVA’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies. “Univision cares deeply about its team, and, with UVA Edge, we are trailblazing a new approach to invest in employee development.”

“We know that an informed and engaged workforce is a critical key to our success,” said Margaret Lazo, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Univision. “Our employees are our greatest brand ambassadors and partnerships like this one with UVA underscore our commitment to encouraging learning and development at every stage of an employee’s career. Our partners at UVA have designed a unique program that allows our team members to not just succeed but thrive in today’s rapidly changing workforce.”

UVA Edge was created by the College of Arts & Sciences and the School of Continuing and Professional Studies in partnership with JFFLabs. It launched in early 2021, serving employees at the University of Virginia and members of the surrounding community. This fall, the first cohort of Univision employees will enroll in the program.

For UVA, the partnership illustrates how universities and employers can work together to create new education pathways. The effort aligns with the University’s 2030 strategic plan commitment to help working adults finish their degrees and advance their careers.

“Don’t let the fear of being an adult learner get in your way,” said Bonnie Hockins, a UVA staff member and one of the first UVA Edge students. “Step outside of your comfort zone and accept the challenge of learning. This is an amazing opportunity, and I would encourage anyone to enroll.”

On Wednesday, Hernandez will speak at Horizons, JFF’s national education and workforce summit, to discuss UVA Edge and its new partnership with Univision.

