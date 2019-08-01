UVA trio named to MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List

Three members of the UVA women’s soccer team have been named to the preseason watch list for the MAC Hermann Trophy, which is awarded to the top collegiate player each season, the United Soccer Coaches (USC) announced on Thursday (Aug. 1).

Junior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.), senior defender Phoebe McClernon (West Chester, Pa.) and sophomore forward Alexa Spaanstra (Brighton, Mich.) are part of the 61-player watch list for the annual award. They trio is part of a group of 12 players from the Atlantic Coast Conference on the preseason list.

Virginia has had a finalists for the award five times, including two-time winner Morgan Brian (2013, 2014). The other finalists include Amanda Cromwell (1991), Caroline Miller (2012) and Emily Sonnett (2015).

The MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists are compiled by members of the United Soccer Coaches Men’s and Women’s NCAA Division I All-America Committees.

Fifteen semifinalists will be named for both the men’s and women’s MAC Hermann Trophy near the end of the college season based on voting by NCAA Division I coaches and from those candidates, three finalists will ultimately be placed on the ballot for the coveted award. The winner of the award will be announced on January 10, 2020, at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Ivory posted a 14-5-1 record last season with a 0.73 goal against average while posting seven solo shutouts to help the Cavaliers advance to the Round of 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the 14th consecutive season.

McClernon earned All-America honors from the USC and was named a Best XI third-team selection by Top Drawer Soccer. She was also a first team All-ACC selection after starting all 22 matches and playing a team-leading 1,857 minutes on the back line.

Spaanstra was named an All-Region first team selection by the USC and was named to the Best XI Freshman Team by Top Drawer Soccer. She earned All-ACC honors and was named to the ACC Championships All-Tournament team. Spaanstra tied for the team lead in goals scored with nine last season and four of her six assists came on game-winning goals.

Virginia opens the 2019 season on Friday, August 23, against UC Irvine. It is the first game in a seven-match home stretch to start the year. Single game tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 5, and can be purchased online at wahoowa.net/BuyUVASoccerTickets. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

