UVA Track & Field lands five on 2020 USTFCCCA All-America teams

Published Tuesday, May. 26, 2020, 9:18 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams had five members named All-America honorees for the 2020 indoor season as announced by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday.

Junior Khyasia Caldwell (Pocono Summit, Pa.), senior Brenton Foster (Townsville, Australia), sophomore Owayne Owens (Montego Bay, Jamaica), freshman Jada Seaman (Pikesville, Md.) and senior Jordan Scott (Portmore, Jamaica) were selected as honorees after qualifying for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships, all-student athletes listed on the startlist for an anticipated event were recognized as All-America honorees.

Caldwell recorded a career-best long jump mark at the ACC Championships to qualify for the NCAA Championships with the 16th-best jump in the country. Her jump of 6.29m (20’7.75”) earned her silver at the ACC Championships. Her mark ranks fifth all-time in UVA history. It is her first All-America honor.

Foster earned his fourth career All-America honor in the high jump and his third honor as a Cavalier. The senior posted the fourth-best jump in the NCAA this season at the Virginia Tech Challenge, clearing a height of 2.26m (7’5”). His jump set a Virginia record. Foster concluded the season with his first indoor ACC title in the high jump and his second career ACC title after winning the outdoor event in 2019.

In his first indoor season, Owens reached 16.25m (53’3.75”) in the triple jump at the ACC Championships to finish as the conference runner-up in the event. His jump at the conference championships placed him seventh in the NCAA this season and ranked him third all-time in UVA history. The All-America honor is the first for Owens.

The ACC long jump champion, Seaman qualified for the NCAA Championships with the sixth-best jump in the country. The freshman topped the UVA record in the event at the ACC Championships, recording a mark of 6.46m (21’2.5”). She was named the women’s ACC Indoor Freshman of the Year for her performance throughout the season, which included setting a UVA record in the 200m earlier in the season.

Scott was named the USTFCCCA Southeast Region Indoor Field Athlete of the Year, ACC Indoor Field Performer of the Year and ACC Field Performer of the Meet. He led the nation with the top triple jump mark in the country at 17.02m (55’10.25”), which set an ACC and UVA record. His career-best jump ranked 17th all-time in NCAA history. Scott earned his seventh All-America honor and fourth indoor honor.

Information from Virginia Athletics

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments