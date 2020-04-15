UVA Track and Field’s Seaman honored by VaSID
UVA freshman Jada Seaman was recognized by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) on Tuesday as the VaSID Field Athlete of the Year and VaSID Field Rookie of the Year.
The Cavaliers also had 12 honorees named to the VaSID All-State team.
Seaman won an ACC title and set two UVA records during her first year with the Cavaliers. The freshman leaped 6.46m (21’2.5”) in the long jump at the ACC Championships, recording the sixth-best jump in the NCAA this season. She won the ACC title with the jump and topped the UVA record set by Dana Boone in 1991. Her long jump mark was the second-best jump by a freshman in the NCAA this season.
Seaman also set a UVA record in the 200m dash during, running a time of 23.76 at the Tiger Paw Invite. Her time topped the school record set by Jordan Lavender in 2015.
At the ACC Championships, she ran a time of 23.96 to finish ninth in the event.
2020 VaSID University Division Women’s Indoor Track & Field Team
Coach of the Year Dave Cianelli, Virginia Tech
Track Athlete of the Year Martha Bissah, Norfolk State
Field Athlete of the Year Jada Seaman, Virginia
Track Rookie of the Year Vilde Vage Henriksen, George Mason
Field Rookie of the Year Jada Seaman, Virginia
First Team
Sprints – Caitlan Tate, Virginia Tech
Sprints – Kiara Grant, Norfolk State
Sprints – Halle Hazzard, Virginia
Middle Distance – Martha Bissah, Norfolk State
Middle Distance – Sarah Edwards, Virginia Tech
Distance – Sara Freix, Virginia Tech
Distance – Annabelle Eastman, George Mason
Hurdles – Alexis Woodley, Virginia
4x400m Relay – Virginia Tech
Distance Medley Relay – Virginia
Jumps – Jada Seaman, Virginia
Jumps – Rachel Baxter, Virginia Tech
Jumps – Makenzy Mizera, Liberty
Jumps – Khyasia Caldwell, Virginia
Throws – Essence Henderson, Virginia Tech
Throws – Grace Gaudin, George Mason
Multi – Alix Still, Virginia
Second Team
Sprints – Andrenette Knight, Virginia
Sprints – Meredith Willis, James Madison
Sprints – Anna Jefferson, Virginia
Middle Distance – Brooke Fazio, Richmond
Middle Distance – Ashley Lewis, George Mason
Distance – Kiera Bothwell, Virginia
Distance – Hannah Moran, Virginia
Hurdles – Adetoun Oluwole, Hampton
4x400m Relay – William & Mary
Distance Medley Relay – Richmond
Jumps – Hannah Robertson, George Mason
Jumps – Alexis Brender a Brandis, William & Mary
Jumps – Maya Maloney, Virginia
Jumps – Taylen Langin, Liberty
Jumps – Kayla Woods, Richmond
Throws – Brittany Jones, Virginia
Throws – Keeley Suzenski, William & Mary
Multi – Courtney Higgins, VCU
Information from Virginia Athletics
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.