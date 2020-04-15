UVA Track and Field’s Seaman honored by VaSID

UVA freshman Jada Seaman was recognized by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) on Tuesday as the VaSID Field Athlete of the Year and VaSID Field Rookie of the Year.

The Cavaliers also had 12 honorees named to the VaSID All-State team.

Seaman won an ACC title and set two UVA records during her first year with the Cavaliers. The freshman leaped 6.46m (21’2.5”) in the long jump at the ACC Championships, recording the sixth-best jump in the NCAA this season. She won the ACC title with the jump and topped the UVA record set by Dana Boone in 1991. Her long jump mark was the second-best jump by a freshman in the NCAA this season.

Seaman also set a UVA record in the 200m dash during, running a time of 23.76 at the Tiger Paw Invite. Her time topped the school record set by Jordan Lavender in 2015.

At the ACC Championships, she ran a time of 23.96 to finish ninth in the event.

2020 VaSID University Division Women’s Indoor Track & Field Team

Coach of the Year Dave Cianelli, Virginia Tech

Track Athlete of the Year Martha Bissah, Norfolk State

Field Athlete of the Year Jada Seaman, Virginia

Track Rookie of the Year Vilde Vage Henriksen, George Mason

Field Rookie of the Year Jada Seaman, Virginia

First Team

Sprints – Caitlan Tate, Virginia Tech

Sprints – Kiara Grant, Norfolk State

Sprints – Halle Hazzard, Virginia

Middle Distance – Martha Bissah, Norfolk State

Middle Distance – Sarah Edwards, Virginia Tech

Distance – Sara Freix, Virginia Tech

Distance – Annabelle Eastman, George Mason

Hurdles – Alexis Woodley, Virginia

4x400m Relay – Virginia Tech

Distance Medley Relay – Virginia

Jumps – Jada Seaman, Virginia

Jumps – Rachel Baxter, Virginia Tech

Jumps – Makenzy Mizera, Liberty

Jumps – Khyasia Caldwell, Virginia

Throws – Essence Henderson, Virginia Tech

Throws – Grace Gaudin, George Mason

Multi – Alix Still, Virginia

Second Team

Sprints – Andrenette Knight, Virginia

Sprints – Meredith Willis, James Madison

Sprints – Anna Jefferson, Virginia

Middle Distance – Brooke Fazio, Richmond

Middle Distance – Ashley Lewis, George Mason

Distance – Kiera Bothwell, Virginia

Distance – Hannah Moran, Virginia

Hurdles – Adetoun Oluwole, Hampton

4x400m Relay – William & Mary

Distance Medley Relay – Richmond

Jumps – Hannah Robertson, George Mason

Jumps – Alexis Brender a Brandis, William & Mary

Jumps – Maya Maloney, Virginia

Jumps – Taylen Langin, Liberty

Jumps – Kayla Woods, Richmond

Throws – Brittany Jones, Virginia

Throws – Keeley Suzenski, William & Mary

Multi – Courtney Higgins, VCU

