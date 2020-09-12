UVA testing update: Five new COVID-19 positives, none from football, still no hospitalizations

Published Friday, Sep. 11, 2020, 9:45 pm

Virginia Athletics announced five new positive COVID-19 tests Friday, raising the total since July 5 to 14. None of the 14 student-athletes who tested positive have required hospitalization.

Since July 5, the UVA athletics department has conducted a total of 2,164 tests of student-athletes. The percentage of positive tests was below one percent (0.0065 percent).

The UVA football team reported no new positive tests since the last report. There have been no positive test results for the football program, which has tested 118 student-athletes, since the July 24 report.

The football program has had a total of three positive tests since student-athletes reported back for summer conditioning on July 5.

