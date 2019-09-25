UVA Tennis: Subhash opens play at Oracle/ITA Masters Thursday

Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.), a freshman on the UVA women’s tennis team, is set to open competition at the Oracle/ITA Masters on Thursday).

Subhash was rated as the top newcomer in the preseason ITA Women’s Tennis rankings released last week and is the top seed in the field.

The tournament, which is being played in Malibu, Calif., runs Thursday through Sunday (Sept. 26-29) with matches played at the Malibu Racquet Club and Pepperdine. Live streaming of the courts at Pepperdine and live scoring for each match is linked at VirginiaSports.com.

Subhash will open play at 12:15 p.m. ET against Alexa Quintanilla of Mount St. Mary’s. The match is scheduled to be played on court two at Pepperdine. The winner of Thursday’s match will face the winner of No. 16 seed Iuliia Bryzgalova of Penn and Chiara Tomasetti of Northern Arizona on Friday.

The Oracle/ITA Masters was first played in 2015 with Virginia’s two-time NCAA single champion Danielle Collins claiming the inaugural event on the women’s side. Virginia’s men’s doubles pairing of Luca Corintelli and Ryan Shane also won the inaugural men’s doubles title at the 2015 Oracle/ITA Masters.