UVA Tennis: Subhash advances to semifinals at Oracle/ITA Masters

UVA women’s tennis freshman Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) advanced to the semifinals of the Oracle/ITA Masters, winning a pair of singles matches on Friday.

The event is being played at Pepperdine and the Malibu Racquet Club.

Subhash will now face ninth-ranked Jada Hart of UCLA in the semifinals. Match time has not been set for the semifinal matches. Live scoring is linked at VirginiaSports.com, while select matches have live streams available.

The Virginia freshman posted straight-set victories in her two singles matches on Friday, defeating No. 71 Chiarra Tomasetti of Northern Arizona in the first match by a score of 6-3, 6-2. She then secured her spot in the Saturday semifinals with a win over seventh-ranked Sara Daavettila of North Carolina. Subhash defeated Daavetilla by a score of 6-4, 6-4.

Subhash is also competing in mixed doubles action at the event, pairing with Baylor’s Sven Lah. The duo defeated Daniel Cukierman and Hart earlier in the day by a score of 7-6 (2) and are set to play in the semifinals of the mixed doubles draw later Friday night.