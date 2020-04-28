UVA Tennis: Natasha Subhash named ITA All-America selection

UVA freshman Natasha Subhash has been named an All-America selection by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).

Seven players from the Atlantic Coast Conference earned All-America honors in singles to lead all conferences in players receiving the honor. The Pac-12 was second with five players selected for All-America honors in singles.

Subhash is the fourth player in program history to earn All-America honors in singles, joining four-time singles All-America Julia Elbaba, three-time singles All-America and two-time NCAA singles champion Danielle Collins, and Lindsey Hardenberg in the recognition. Elbaba also earned All-America honors in doubles.

This season, Subhash posted a 26-6 record on the way to a season-high ranking of No. 10 nationally. She posted wins over 15 nationally-ranked players with 20 matches against nationally-ranked foes in her 32 matches as she played at the top of the lineup for the Cavaliers this season.

Subhash also claimed the ITA Atlantic Region Championship in singles. She advanced to the semifinals of the Oracle/ITA Masters tournament and the second round of the main draw at the ITA All-American Championships.

