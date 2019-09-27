UVA Tennis: Natasha Subhash advances at Oracle/ITA Masters
UVA women’s tennis player Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) advanced at the Oracle/ITA Masters with a straight-set victory in the opening round of play on Thursday.
Subhash posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Alexa Quintanilla of Mount St. Mary’s to advance to the second round. She will now face Chiara Tomasetti of Northern Arizona at 2 p.m. ET on Friday (Sept. 27). The winner of that match will face the winner of North Carolina’s Sara Daavettila and Jessica Livianu of St. John’s in a third-round match later on Friday.
The Virginia freshman is also competing in mixed doubles as part of a pair with Baylor’s Sven Lah. The duo won two matches on Thursday, taking a 6-1 victory in the day’s first match against Hendrik Inno of Belmont and Rachel Papavasilopoulos of Eastern Illinois. Subhash and Lah then defeated the tandem of Longwood’s Amadeo Blasco and Winthrop’s Alisa Soloveva by a score of 6-2.
In Friday quarterfinal action, Subhash and Lah will face the duo of Daniel Cukierman and Jada Hart of Southern Cal and UCLA, respectively.
Fans can follow the action with live scores and video streaming of matches linked on VirginiaSports.com.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.