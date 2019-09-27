UVA Tennis: Natasha Subhash advances at Oracle/ITA Masters

UVA women’s tennis player Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) advanced at the Oracle/ITA Masters with a straight-set victory in the opening round of play on Thursday.

Subhash posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Alexa Quintanilla of Mount St. Mary’s to advance to the second round. She will now face Chiara Tomasetti of Northern Arizona at 2 p.m. ET on Friday (Sept. 27). The winner of that match will face the winner of North Carolina’s Sara Daavettila and Jessica Livianu of St. John’s in a third-round match later on Friday.

The Virginia freshman is also competing in mixed doubles as part of a pair with Baylor’s Sven Lah. The duo won two matches on Thursday, taking a 6-1 victory in the day’s first match against Hendrik Inno of Belmont and Rachel Papavasilopoulos of Eastern Illinois. Subhash and Lah then defeated the tandem of Longwood’s Amadeo Blasco and Winthrop’s Alisa Soloveva by a score of 6-2.

In Friday quarterfinal action, Subhash and Lah will face the duo of Daniel Cukierman and Jada Hart of Southern Cal and UCLA, respectively.

Fans can follow the action with live scores and video streaming of matches linked on VirginiaSports.com.