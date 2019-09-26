UVA Tennis: Munera, O’Dell to compete at USTA Fall Ranked Spotlight
UVA women’s tennis sophomores Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) and Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) will continue their fall seasons this weekend in competition at the USTA Fall Ranked Spotlight beginning on Friday.
The event, which runs Friday through Sunday (Sept. 27-29), is being played at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. Links for the live video streams of the courts will be available at VirginiaSports.com. There is no live scoring for the matches.
Munera and O’Dell will begin the tournament with a doubles match at 9 a.m. on Friday against the pairing of Nandini Sharma and Domenika Turkovic of UCF.
Both players are also competing in the singles bracket at the event with matches set for a 10 a.m. first serve on Friday. Munera will face off against Florida’s Marlee Zein, who is the nation’s No. 85-ranked singles player in the ITA rankings. O’Dell, who is the No. 77 ranked singles player in the ITA rankings, will face off against Florida’s Layne Sleeth.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.