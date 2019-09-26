UVA Tennis: Munera, O’Dell to compete at USTA Fall Ranked Spotlight

Published Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019, 5:51 pm

uva tennisUVA women’s tennis sophomores Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) and Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) will continue their fall seasons this weekend in competition at the USTA Fall Ranked Spotlight beginning on Friday.

The event, which runs Friday through Sunday (Sept. 27-29), is being played at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. Links for the live video streams of the courts will be available at VirginiaSports.com. There is no live scoring for the matches.

Munera and O’Dell will begin the tournament with a doubles match at 9 a.m. on Friday against the pairing of Nandini Sharma and Domenika Turkovic of UCF.

Both players are also competing in the singles bracket at the event with matches set for a 10 a.m. first serve on Friday. Munera will face off against Florida’s Marlee Zein, who is the nation’s No. 85-ranked singles player in the ITA rankings. O’Dell, who is the No. 77 ranked singles player in the ITA rankings, will face off against Florida’s Layne Sleeth.



