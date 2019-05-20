UVA Tennis: Meghan Kelley falls in first round of NCAA Singles Championships

Meghan Kelley (Falmouth, Maine), a senior on the Virginia women’s tennis team, saw her collegiate singles career come to an end on Monday in the opening round of the NCAA Women’s Singles Championship with a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Ashley Lahey of Pepperdine at the USTA National Campus.

Virginia’s Kelley entered the matchup ranked No. 23 nationally in the ITA Women’s Singles rankings, while Lahey was ranked No. 37, but the Pepperdine junior is a two-time All-American and was the NCAA runner-up in singles last season.

Kelley will play again on Tuesday (May 21) when she teams up with freshman Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) to compete in the doubles portion of the NCAA Championships. Times for the doubles matches on Tuesday will be determined pending Monday’s singles results.

An All-ACC first team selection this season, Kelley posted a 24-13 record at the top of the lineup that included a 14-7 mark in dual play and a 10-4 mark in conference action. She posted 10 wins over nationally-ranked opponents this season on the way to being named the ITA Atlantic Region Senior Player of the Year and the ITA Atlantic Region Most Improved Senior Player.

Kelley finishes her collegiate career with 98 singles wins, which ranks eighth all-time in singles wins in Virginia program history.

