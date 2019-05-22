UVA Tennis: Kelley, Munera fall in opening round of doubles at NCAA Championships

The UVA tennis duo of senior Meghan Kelley (Falmouth, Maine) and freshman Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) ended their season on Tuesday in the opening round of doubles in the NCAA Championships at the USTA National Campus.

The No. 17 tandem of Kelley and Munera dropped a 6-1, 6-2 match with the No. 37 duo from Michigan of Kate Fahey and Brienne Minor.

Michigan took the first set from the Cavalier duo, breaking serve with the score tied 1-1 to start a five-game win streak to take the first set 6-1.

The second set started with the Michigan tandem again breaking serve early to go up 2-0, but the Virginia duo would return the favor with a break and then holding serve to tie the set at two games each. Michigan then won the next four games to close out the match with a 6-2 win in the second set.

The loss in the NCAA Championships capped a year that saw the Virginia duo post a 13-4 record. Kelley and Munera claimed the ITA Atlantic Regional championship, advancing to the ITA National Fall Championships where the pair won the consolation bracket of the prestigious event.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google