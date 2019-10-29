UVA takes runner-up finish in doubles, two through to singles semis at ITA Atlantic Regional

Members of the UVA women’s tennis team finished second in doubles, while two players advanced to the semifinals in singles at the ITA Atlantic Regional on Monday.

The singles semifinals and championships will be played on Tuesday (Oct. 29).

The Virginia doubles tandem of Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) and Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) fell in the doubles finals, taking a runner-up finish. The duo won their first match of the day in straight sets before succumbing in the finals in the afternoon.

O’Dell advanced to the semifinals in singles, taking a straight-set victory over Old Dominion’s Holly Hutchinson . Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) also advanced to the semifinals with a straight-set victory over Penn State’s Gabby O’Gorman.

O’Dell and Subhash will now face each other in the semifinals at 10 a.m. on Tuesday for a spot in the finals to follow. On the other side of the bracket is Virginia Tech’s Natalie Novotna and VCU’s Paola Delgado.

Players are competing for a spot in the upcoming Oracle ITA Fall National Championships to be played in Newport Beach, Calif., from Nov. 6-10.

Singles

QF: Natalie Novotna (VT) def. Vivian Glozman – 6-2, 6-2

QF: Amber O’Dell def. Holly Hutchinson (ODU) – 7-5, 7-6 (5)

QF: Natasha Subhash def. Gabby O’Gorman (PSU) – 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

SF: Starodubsteva/Yakubovic (ODU) def. Johanson/Subhash – 6-2, 6-2

SF: Munera/O’Dell def. Biran/Viktorovich (ODU) – 6-2, 6-0

F: Starodubsteva/Yakubovic (ODU) def. Munera/O’Dell – 6-1, 6-3

