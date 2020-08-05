UVA takeover of ACC Network set for Saturday

Classic UVA sports will be featured in an ACC Network takeover on Saturday.

Beginning at 10 a.m., and running all day on Saturday, the ACC Network will be dedicated to replays of Cavalier football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s lacrosse and women’s soccer.

Fans who do not currently receive the ACC Network through their cable or satellite provider can take advantage of a limited-time free trial offer through YouTubeTV to view Saturday’s lineup.

UVA ACC Network Takeover Schedule

10 a.m. 2012 Women’s Soccer, ACC Championship – Virginia vs. Maryland

In one of the last seasons before the Terrapins left the ACC, Virginia and Maryland met on the pitch with the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship on the line. Gloria Douglas got the scoring started for the Cavaliers off a double assist from 2012 ACC Player of the Year Caroline Miller and eventual two-time MAC Hermann Trophy winner Morgan Brian. Virginia never looked back, avenging a regular-season loss to the Terrapins with a 4-0 victory to claim the program’s second ACC Championship.

Noon 2006 Men’s Lacrosse – Virginia at Princeton

Ben Rubeor and Drew Thompson scored back-to-back goals midway through the fourth quarter to break a five-all tie and lift the second-ranked Virginia Cavaliers to a 7-6 win over fifth-ranked Princeton before a crowd of 5,412 at Princeton Stadium. Princeton jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the low-scoring affair before the Cavaliers closed the game on a 6-2 run with goals by four different UVA players. The win pushed Virginia to 6-0 on the season as the Cavaliers finished 17-0 and won the program’s fourth NCAA title.

2 p.m. 2018 ACC/B1G Challenge – Virginia at Maryland

Virginia and Maryland renewed its old ACC rivalry for the second time in the ACC/B1G Challenge. Kyle Guy led four Cavaliers in double figures with 18 points as No. 4 UVA posted a 76-71 road win over the No. 24 Terrapins. Ty Jerome added 17 points and De’Andre Hunter chipped in 15 as the UVA improved to 7-0 for the third straight season. Jack Salt added a then-career high 12 points (10 in the second half) and seven rebounds for the eventual national-champion Cavaliers, who matched a school record by committing just two turnovers.

4 p.m. 2009 Women’s Basketball – Virginia vs. Georgia

The Virginia women’s basketball team (ranked No. 15 in the AP poll at the time) rallied in the closing minutes to defeat Georgia, 62-60, at John Paul Jones Arena. Porsha Phillips hit a jump shot in the lane for Georgia with 1:09 left in the game to put the Lady Bulldogs up, 58-57. On the next possession, Lyndra Littles converted a three-point play with 50.6 seconds left to give Virginia a 60-58 lead. Monica Wright and Littles led the Cavaliers with 24 and 23 points, respectively. The team would finish the year with a 24-10 record and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

5:30 p.m. Authentic ACC: The Road Home to Virginia

Take the journey home with the Cavaliers which highlights various in-depth features on the communities that built current and former Virginia student-athletes. Relive the demolition of University Hall and see director of athletics Carla Williams’ tribute to the Class of 2020. The 30-minute segment will make home stops with former football All-American Joe Reed, men’s basketball’s Jay Huff, women’s tennis’ Sofia Munera, former women’s basketball player and two-time Naismith College Player of the Year Dawn Staley, former men’s basketball player and three-time National Player of the Year Ralph Sampson.

6 p.m. 2004 Football – Virginia vs. Clemson

Running the ball with ease in the second half, Virginia got 104 yards and two touchdowns from Alvin Pearman and shut down the Tigers after their opening drive to win convincingly 30-10. Shutting out the Tigers over the last three quarters, UVA enjoyed 239 rushing yards and 237 more through the air as the Cavaliers’ 464 yards of total offense more than doubled the 211 total yards Clemson mustered. Virginia went on to finish the season 8-4 and make an appearance in the MPC Computers Bowl.

9 p.m. 2005 Football – Virginia vs. Florida State

Quarterback Marques Hagans threw for a then career-best 306 yards and two touchdowns and Connor Hughes kicked four field goals for the Cavaliers, who reprised history and beat a top-five team for only the second time in their history. This one went to the wire, sealed by Tony Franklin’s interception of Drew Weatherford with 50 seconds left. The Defense opened the game with a significant stand as Marcus Hamilton intercepted Weatherford at the UVA 16-yard line and Hagans drove the team the length of the field, finding Jonathan Stuper for a 21-yard touchdown to put UVA up, 7-0. The Cavaliers never trailed in the triumph and finished the season with a 7-5 record, including a victory over Minnesota in the Music City Bowl.

