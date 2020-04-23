UVA takeover of ACC Network programming set for Saturday

Virginia football’s 1995 win over Florida State, the 2015 College World Series and the 2019 men’s lacrosse and basketball national-title games highlight the UVA takeover of the ACC Network on Saturday.

Beginning at midnight, and running all day on Saturday, the ACC Network will be dedicated to replays of Cavalier football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, men’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s soccer.

In addition to rebroadcasts of UVA’s national championship winning games for baseball (2015) and men’s lacrosse (2019), members of the 1995 Cavalier football team will participate in a Wahoo Watch party at 7 p.m. to offer their recollections of that season’s historic football win against Florida State. Players scheduled to participate include Anthony Poindexter, Tiki and Ronde Barber, Mike Groh, Todd White, Pete Allen, Jamie Sharper and others.

Fans can view the Facebook Live stream starting Saturday at 7 p.m. on www.facebook.com/VirginiaCavaliers.

Fans who do not currently receive the ACC Network through their cable or satellite provider can take advantage of a limited-time free trial offer through YouTubeTV to view Saturday’s lineup.

UVA ACC Network Takeover Schedule

12 a.m. – 3 a.m. – 2019 College Football – Virginia Tech vs. Virginia

3 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. – 2020 Men’s Basketball – Florida State vs. Virginia

4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. – 2007 Men’s Basketball – Duke vs. Virginia

6 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. – 1998 College Football – Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. – 2020 Women’s Basketball – Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – 2019 Women’s Soccer, ACC Semifinal – Virginia vs. Florida State

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – 2014 NCAA Men’s College Cup, Championship – Virginia vs. UCLA

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – 2015 NCAA College World Series Final – Virginia vs. Vanderbilt

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. – 1186 to Omaha – 2015 Virginia Baseball

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. – 2019 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – Yale vs. Virginia

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. – 1995 College Football – Florida State vs. Virginia (Upon Further Review)

9 p.m. – 11 p.m. – 2018 Men’s Basketball, ACC Championship – North Carolina vs. Virginia

11 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Unbelievable – Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title

