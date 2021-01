UVA swimming: DeSorbo, Livingston out for home meet this weekend

UVA men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Todd DeSorbo and head diving coach Drew Livingston will be unavailable for the Cavaliers’ home meet against Virginia Tech on Friday and Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols.

Associate head coach Tyler Fenwick will serve as head coach for the dual meet against the Hokies.

