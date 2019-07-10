UVA Swim and Dive: Madden medals twice at World University Games

UVA swimmer Paige Madden (Mobile, Ala.) recorded two medals at the World University Games/ Summer Universiade in Napoli, Italy, as the Cavalier competed with the United States at the meet.

Madden captured a gold medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay on Sunday (July 7), swimming alongside teammates Kaersten Meitz (Purdue), Claire Rasmus (Texas A&M) and Gabby DeLoof (Michigan). The foursome recorded a time of 7:53.90, winning the race by over five and a half seconds. Madden swam the second leg of the race for the United States.

Additionally, Madden earned a silver medal in the 200m freestyle on Tuesday (July 9). She topped her career-best time in the finals, finishing with a time of 1:58.31, six-tenths of a second shy of DeLoof who placed first with a time of 1:57.62.

Madden had a stellar leadup to the finals, recording the fastest time in the prelims and second-fastest time in the semifinals on Monday (July 8). She swam a time of 2:00.16 in the prelims before capturing a time of 1:59.01 later in the day during the semifinals.

Madden is the first female Cavalier swimmer to earn a roster spot with the U.S. since the 2015 Games and is the ninth female swimmer to compete at the meet in program history.

