UVA Swim and Dive has 19 earning CSCAA Scholar All-American honors

Nineteen members of the UVA men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America’s 2018-19 Scholar All-American Team as seven Cavaliers earned the honor from the men’s team and 12 were named from the women’s team, the league announced on Tuesday (July 2).

Redshirt senior Brendan Casey (Santa Monica, Calif.), seniors Alex Albracht (Mission Hills, Kan.) and Bryce Keblish (Fairfield, Conn.), juniors Joe Clark (Worcester Park, Great Britain), Ted Schubert (Ashland, Va.) and Bryce Shelton (Vienna, Va.), and freshman Justin Grender (Cincinnati, Ohio) earned the academic and athletic honor off the men’s team.

Seniors Eryn Eddy (Loveland, Colo.), Vivian Tafuto (Hummelstown, Pa.) and Kylie Towbin (New Canaan, Conn.), redshirt junior Megan Moroney (Deerfield Beach, Fla.), sophomores Caroline Gmelich (Rumson, N.J.), Paige Madden (Mobile, Ala.), Emma Seiberlich (Audubon, Pa.) and Kyla Valls (Miami, Fla.), and freshman Julia Menkhaus (Charlotte, N.C.) captured the honor from the women’s team.

Seniors Kirsten Parkinson (Stamford, Conn.) and Rachel Politi (Bexley, Ohio), and sophomore Erin Earley (Orange, Conn.) were honorable mention selections.

To be selected to the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team, swimmers and divers must have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and have participated in their respective NCAA/NAIA/NJCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Honorable Mention selections have similarly achieved a GPA of 3.50 and achieved a “B” time standard or competed at their respective qualifying meets.

Men’s Team

Alex Albracht

Brendan Casey

Joe Clark

Justin Grender

Bryce Keblish

Ted Schubert

Bryce Shelton

Women’s Team

Eryn Eddy

Caroline Gmelich

Paige Madden

Julia Menkhaus

Megan Moroney

Emma Seiberlich

Vivian Tafuto

Kylie Towbin

Kyla Valls

Erin Earley (HM)

Kirsten Parkinson (HM)

Rachel Politi (HM)

