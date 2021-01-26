UVA sweeps ACC men’s tennis weekly honors

Published Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, 4:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia’s Jeffrey von der Schulenburg has been named ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, and teammates Ryan Goetz and Chris Rodesch have been selected as the Doubles Team of the Week.

Von Der Schulenburg helped the third-seeded Cavaliers upset top-seeded and No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus to cap an undefeated week. The freshman from Zurich, Switzerland, native went undefeated in singles and doubles, including a win over Ohio State’s No. 80 James Trotter in straight sets.

Goetz, a junior from Greenlawn, New York and Rodesch, a freshman from Angelsberg, Luxembourg, won both doubles matches they finished on the Weekend. The Cavalier duo clinched both doubles points for Virginia, including a win over the 37th-ranked pair of Trotter and Justin Boulais of Ohio State.

Related

Comments